The California Department of Food and Agriculture will hold a public hearing to consider a petition to sunset the Quota Implementation Plan effective March 1, 2025.
The petition also seeks to equalize regional quota adjusters to make the quota premium $1.43 per hundredweight of milk in all counties.
The virtual hearing is set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Quota has become a contentious issue over the past two years and recently faced an administrative challenge and a legal challenge, surviving both.
The program assesses all grade A milk producers to pay a premium to quota holders, rankling those who don’t own quota or don’t own enough to gain any benefit. They see the program as a throwback to a 50-year-old system that outlived its purpose long ago.
On the other side, quota is seen as a valuable asset — something producers have invested in to augment their milk check, save for retirement or remain competitive where expansion isn’t possible.
Quota came into play in the late 1960s to win support for a state marketing order that would pool milk and distribute payments for milk across different utilization more equitably.
It allowed producers with existing Class 1 contracts to receive a higher price for their milk than the market average, or blend price.
Quota was worth more than $1 billion prior to California joining the federal order system. With 57% of dairy farmers owning some level of quota, its preservation was critical in getting enough votes to establish a federal order for California.
But the program came under closer scrutiny after California joined the federal order system because the assessment is now noted on producers’ milk checks.
The issue has divided the industry, leading to the formation of the Stop QIP Dairy Tax Coalition and United Dairy Families of California.
Stop QIP has sought to eliminate quota, and UDFC has focused on finding a consensus on how to move forward.
The petition to sunset quota in five years was submitted by UDFC in June and qualified by CDFA in July.
The two-day hearing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day via Microsoft Teams and can be accessed at (916) 245-8850. The conference ID is 693778929#.
For more information on how to submit written testimony or how to preregister to provide verbal testimony, go to: https://files.constantcontact.com/7233ce19301/b1bc563c-f7f1-4cfd-b19b-67b58a3d5ca9.pdf