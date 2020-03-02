The California Department of Food and Agriculture has granted a petition from the Stop QIP Tax Coalition for a public hearing to consider terminating the state’s Quota Implementation Plan.
The hearing is set for April 7 and 8 beginning at 8 a.m. both days at the Visalia, Calif., Convention Center.
Under the quota program, CDFA assesses all Grade A milk producers to fund the program, which in turn pays a premium on milk to quota holders.
The program was originally tied to the state’s milk marketing order, which was adopted in 1969 to provide a stable and adequate supply of milk. It would pool milk for all utilizations and distribute payments equitably.
The quota program was a means of winning support for the marketing order from producers supplying milk to the higher-value fluid milk market. It allowed producers with Class I contracts to receive a higher price for their milk than the market average, or blend price.
The quota program was worth more than $1 billion before its future came into question when producers ditched the state marketing order and joined the Federal Milk Marketing Order system in 2018.
The federal order system doesn’t include quota programs, and preserving the quota program was critical for securing the support of quota holders to establish a federal order for California.
USDA would allow the state to operate a stand-alone quota program, and producers approved it in a referendum prior to joining the federal system.
But the quota program has come under fire from producers who don’t own quota or enough quota to see a net benefit. The program runs much the same as it always has, but producers now see the assessment as a line-item deduction on their milk check — which wasn’t the case under the state order.
The Stop QIP petition is asking CDFA to suspend Chapter 3.5 of the Food and Agriculture Code, which gave CDFA the authority to establish a stand-alone quota program. The group argues quota is no longer necessary for the continued regulation of minimum milk prices and pooling since the state joined the federal order system.
Stop QIP has not yet responded to a request for comment from Capital Press. But it contends on its website the program assesses dairy producers more than $12 million a month and only benefits 300 producers — those who own enough quota to receive more than they are assessed.
United Dairy Farmers of California, which formed to provide a platform for consensus among producers on the future of quota, is against terminating the program without compensation for those farmers who own quota.
Capital Press has not yet heard back from a spokesman for the group.
But UDFC is circulating a petition that asks CDFA to amend QIP so it would end in five years, providing a cumulative payment of $300 per pound of quota (non-fat solids) distributed over 60 months.
It also asks CDFA to equalize Regional Quota Adjusters to a quota premium of $1.43 per hundredweight of milk, which would reduce the quota assessment by 3 cents per hundredweight of milk.