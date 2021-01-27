California dairy farmers will soon get a chance to vote whether to keep the state’s quota program or phase it out over the next four years.
The state’s Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross on Monday ordered a referendum on a petition to sunset the program.
The program, which assesses all Grade A milk producers to pay a premium to quota holders, has been a contentious battleground since producers joined the federal milk marketing order system in 2018.
The program is controversial to those who don’t own quota or don’t own enough quota to gain any benefit. But it is considered a valuable asset by those who do, who say they have either inherited it or invested in it to augment their milk check, save for retirement or remain competitive where expansion isn’t possible.
The issue has divided family and friends and led to the formation of United Dairy Families of California, which has sought an equitable resolution and unity in the industry. That group held producer meetings to gain consensus and, with three dairy cooperatives, hired economists to analyze the situation and identify options.
The process resulted in United Dairy Families’ petition to sunset the Quota Implementation Plan, which dairy producers approved through a referendum in late 2017. Preservation of quota was critical in gaining the votes needed to join the federal marketing system.
The petition seeks to sunset the program effective March 1, 2025. It also seeks to equalize regional quota adjusters for a quota premium of $1.43 per hundredweight of milk in all counties until the program ends.
United Dairy Families of California began its efforts two years ago with a five-phased plan to seek a solution to the conflict that was going on in the industry, said Dino Giacomazzi, one of the organizer of the group.
“Ultimately, what United Dairy Families of California was formed to do was to find out what the industry wants to do about quota,” he said.
The group wanted every dairy farmer to have a voice in the decision, he said.
“The only way to do it was through a referendum, and that’s where we’re at now,” he said.
He said it’s also important to know the group doesn’t have a stake in the outcome of the referendum.
“We are administering the process … we are not here to tell people to vote. But we believe it’s absolutely important every single producer does vote so we know what producers want,” he said.
The quota program was instituted in 1969 to win support for a state marketing order that pooled milk and distributed payments for milk across different utilizations more equitably. It allowed producers with existing Class I contracts to receive a higher price for their milk than the market average, or blend price.
The federal order system, however, has no quota provisions. But language sponsored by Rep. David Valadao, R- Calif., in the last farm bill allowed California to maintain a stand-alone quota program if it joins the federal order system.
The referendum voting period is March 4 through June 1.