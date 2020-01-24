The vast majority of California dairy producers were keen on ditching their state milk marketing order to join the federal milk marketing order system. But they were adamant about retaining the state’s quota system.
What resulted is the Quota Implementation Plan, which is separate from the federal order and administered by California Department of Food and Agriculture.
The quota system came into play in the late 1960s to win support for a state marketing order that would pool milk and distribute payments for milk across different utilization more equitably.
It allowed producers with Class 1 contracts to receive a higher price for their milk than the market average, or blend price.
Quota is a valuable asset in the industry, and was worth more than $1 billion before California joined the federal order system. With 57% of dairy farmers owning some level of quota, its preservation was critical in getting enough votes to establish a federal order for California.
But as some in the industry predicted, the quota program came under scrutiny after California joined the federal order system and now faces legal challenges.
Under California’s stand-alone program, all grade A producers are assessed and those funds are distributed to quota owners. It operates much the same as it has for the past 50 years.
But joining the federal order system affected quota in two ways, according to an analysis by dairy economist Marin Bozic and market analyst Matt Gould.
First, a vote to abolish quota is no longer perceived as a vote to abolish milk pooling. Second, the assessment is now listed as a line-item deduction on producers’ milk checks, which wasn’t the case in the state order.
That assessment is sticking in the craw of producers who don’t own quota or don’t own enough to see any benefit.
The issue has divided the industry, leading to the formation of the Stop QIP Dairy Tax Coalition and United Dairy Families of California.
Stop QIP is calling for the elimination of the quota, and UDFC is focused on consensus on how to move forward — which led to a series of meetings across the state to get producer input.
The two groups and three dairy cooperatives hired Bozic and Gould to analyze the situation and use producer feedback to identify options as alternatives to immediate termination of quota.
Origin and evolution
The original intent of quota was to provide a stable and adequate supply of milk through pooling under a state marketing order — at a time when 62% of California’s milk production was used for fluid milk.
The California Federal Milk Marketing Order achieves that purpose, and QIP in its current form does not contribute to that purpose, Bozic and Gould said in their analysis.
“In our opinion, the original purpose of quota is thus achieved and indefinite existence of the quota is no longer necessary on those grounds,” they said.
But there are also other factors to consider.
From the beginning of milk pooling, quota could be traded among dairy producers. Rather than expand their herds, some producers have invested in quota to augment their milk checks. Others have sold quota and invested in improving the efficiency of their operations.
“Quota thus became an alternative asset class: the most liquid that can be quickly sold off in case of a financial emergency; a vehicle to save for retirement; and a way to keep a dairy competitive in areas where expansions were not possible,” the analysts said.
There is also the promise to quota owners the program would continue, which was necessary to gain their support for joining the federal order system.
In addition, legislation authorizing the stand-alone quota program implies a promise of continuing the program at least for a while.
“We interpret this legislation as the promise that if quota is to be terminated, it would happen through an orderly, consensus-based process,” the analysts said.
“We believe there is a strong argument for the time-limited continued operation of QIP as a moral obligation to quota owners whose votes were necessary to authorize the federal milk marketing order,” the analysts said.
Based on producer feedback, Bozic and Gould have developed three proposals they think would garner the highest support among producers.
Those include quota sunset, quota buyout through a bond or loan or keeping the program in force by tying quota payments to actual Class I sales, which represent about 13% of milk utilization.
With additional feedback, they are now working on narrowing the options to one proposal with the highest potential for support. They plan to have that proposal and analysis ready for review in early February.