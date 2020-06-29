California Dairies Inc. will immediately close its Artesia, Calif., manufacturing facility, affecting approximately 49 employees.
The second largest dairy cooperative in the nation announced the closure on Monday.
“We deeply regret the impact this decision will have on our Artesia employees and the community and are committed to supporting our employees through this transition,” Brad Anderson, CDI president and CEO, said in a press release.
“The Artesia plant has been a valued facility with a long history that has served California Dairies and its member-owners well. This decision is not a reflection of the hard work of our talented employees in Artesia,” he said.
As we navigate an ever-evolving marketplace, with shifting regional milk supplies, we continue to evaluate our asset network — and the products we produce — to maximize value to our customers and member-owners.”
CDI, the largest member-owned dairy cooperative in California, manufactures butter, milk powders and fluid products. The company did not say what was produced at the Artesia plant.
CDI has not yet responded to a request from Capital Press for more information.
The Artesia facility was constructed in 1958. In 1980 California Milk Producers operated at the location before merging with Danish Creamery and San Joaquin Valley Dairymen in 1999 to become California Dairies Inc., the press release stated.