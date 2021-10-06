California Dairies Inc. has broken ground on a new processing facility in Kern County that will produce ultra-high temperature and extended shelf-life milk.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, and other state and local officials.
“This is an exciting day and marks the launch of a transformational investment being made by our farmer-owners,” said Brad Anderson, CDI’s president and CEO, according to a press release from the company.
“This new facility will process our Kern County-produced milk into innovative fluid milk products that have been seeing growth in demand throughout the U.S. and international markets,” he said.
CDI, the largest dairy farmer-owned cooperative in California and the second largest in the United States, is building the state-of-the-art milk processing facility under the name Valley Natural Beverages.
The plant is in northern Kern County, a region with significant milk production but no local processing facilities.
Not only will this investment significantly reduce the transportation distances of milk produced in Kern County, it will also further demonstrate CDI’s commitment to sustainable solutions by incorporating renewable energy sources and waste conservation as key priorities in the facility and operational design, the company said.
“As farmers, we aim to be good stewards of the land to leave a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Simon Vander Woude, CDI’s chairman of the board.
“CDI’s member-farms are leading the way in implementing sustainable on-farm practices, and the construction of this state-of-the-art facility will carry that mission forward,” he said.
In 2011, CDI co-founded Dairy Cares, a leading nonprofit pursuing research and innovation in sustainable dairy practices in California. More recently, CDI has adopted the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment, which aims to be carbon neutral or better by the year 2050.
The 220,000-square-foot facility will be built on 30 acres and is expected to create approximately 100 jobs when fully operational in 2023.
