California dairy

A methane digester is shown on a farm near Sacramento, Calif. A bill in the California legislature would change how credit for methane digesters are calculated.

 Dairy Cares

California’s dairy community and others are worried the progress the dairy industry is making to reduce methane emissions using dairy digesters would be jeopardized by a bill before the state Senate.

Opponents of SB 709 contend it would undermine the state’s strategy for reducing short-lived climate pollutants, including methane, by 40% by 2030.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you