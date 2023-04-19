California’s dairy community and others are worried the progress the dairy industry is making to reduce methane emissions using dairy digesters would be jeopardized by a bill before the state Senate.
Opponents of SB 709 contend it would undermine the state’s strategy for reducing short-lived climate pollutants, including methane, by 40% by 2030.
The bill, introduced by Sen. Ben Allen, chairman of the Senate Committee on Environmental Quality, targets how fuels derived from methane are treated under the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard.
Allen said the program incentivizes dairy operations to increase herd size and emit greater amounts of methane by providing them with lucrative pollution credits to capture methane.
His bill would cap credits, eliminate a 10-year guarantee of credits for dairy biogas projects and change the carbon intensity calculation for the production of fuel from livestock manure, resulting in fewer credits.
“The bill just undermines the state’s short-lived climate pollutant strategy,” said Michael Boccadoro, executive director of the Agricultural Energy Consumers Association.
That strategy comes from SB 1383, passed in 2016, that set the goal for reducing short-lived climate pollutants. The bill also created incentive-based programs to achieve the reductions while avoiding methane “leakage,” meaning dairy operations relocating to other states to avoid future regulation of emissions.
The first thing SB 709 does is change how the carbon intensity (CI) of the fuel is calculated, reducing the credit and the value of the revenue stream for producing renewable natural gas from manure, he said.
“The CI of different fuels allows the fuel to generate more or less credit. Renewable natural gas from methane is one of the only negative-carbon transportation fuels,” he said.
Renewable natural gas produced from methane has a CI score of minus 350, generating hundreds of credits, he said.
The bill would calculate the CI of producing the fuel using the lifecycle of milk production, which has a significant footprint, instead of calculating it based on greenhouse gas emissions from the production of the fuel, he said.
The calculation would include such things as emissions from the production, transportation and storage of feed, enteric emissions from cattle, composting and land application of manure. The Low Carbon Fuel Standard doesn’t do that for other fuel sources, he said.
Reducing the credits with the proposed calculation makes it unlikely digester projects would continue and highly unlikely another project would ever be developed, he said.
The point of SB 1383 was to realize methane reduction with incentives, not regulation, he said. SB 709 would dramatically reduce the incentives, he said.
In addition, digester projects would lack investments due to the elimination of the 10-year guarantee of credits. Without some guaranteed revenue stream, it’s not going to be financed, he said.
“No bank or no investor is going to touch that,” he said.
The risk associated with the projects is too high, he said.
There’s no way to achieve the state’s goals without reductions from the dairy sector — which accounts for about 45% of all anthropogenic methane emissions in the state, he said.
And the bill “sends a horrible message to the green energy investment community: You can’t trust California,” he said.
