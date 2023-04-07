OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Thursday to maintain fees that support brand inspections by the state Department of Agriculture.

The legislation will keep inspection fees from expiring in 2024 and reverting to fees in place in 2019. The agriculture department estimated it would have lost $560,000 a year and had a deficit by 2027.

Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake
