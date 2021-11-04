The Biden administration rolled out its vaccination rule for larger employers Thursday, providing a narrow exemption for some outdoor workers.
Most workers, in businesses with 100 or more employees, will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID within the next two months. As an alternative, employers could let unvaccinated workers be tested weekly and wear a face covering.
People who "truly" exclusively work outdoors won't have to be vaccinated, according to the Labor Department. They will lose that exemption, however, by "routinely" riding in vehicles with co-workers or working in partially enclosed buildings.
"It looks like most farmworkers would qualify (for the exemption). The challenge would be on the transportation," said Michael Marsh, president and CEO of the National Council of Agricultural Employers.
The U.S. Department of Labor said the rule was necessary because COVID poses a grave workplace danger to unvaccinated workers.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Jim Frederick said vaccinations, tests and masks will prevent the virus from spreading.
"As part of OSHA's mission to protect the safety and health of workers, this rule will provide a roadmap to help businesses keep their workers safe," he said in a statement.
The rule will apply to 84 million workers, or two-thirds of the U.S. workforce, according to the department. The department invited public comments on whether the mandate should be extended to smaller businesses.
The rule will apply to seasonal and part-time agricultural workers. Once a farm hits 100 employees, it will come under the rule and stay there, even if the workforce drops below 100.
Marsh said he expects the mandate to eventually be expanded to smaller farms that never top 100 workers. "I'm sure that will be coming," he said.
Washington State Dairy Federation director Dan Wood said the outdoor exemption could have limited application for dairy workers in milking barns.
"Is that indoors or outdoors?" Wood asked. "It's going to take some studying and interpretation to know how much this applies to agriculture, and dairies in particular."
According to the Labor Department, working in structures under construction, with walls and ceilings impeding fresh air, would not qualify as outdoors.
States could build on the federal rule, imposing stricter vaccination mandates on private employers. It's anticipated Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will direct the Department of Labor and Industries to do so.
"We expect the state to be more stringent and for it to happen very soon," Wood said.
Inslee spokeswoman Tara Lee said in an email the governor's office was reviewing the federal rule. The governor would not have an announcement Thursday and was unlikely to have one next week, she said.
Farmworkers who qualify for the outdoor exemption will count toward the 100-employee threshold. For example, if a farm employs 125 workers and 115 work exclusively outdoors, the rule will apply to the other 10 workers.
The rule also will apply to businesses with scattered operations, even if some places have fewer than 100 workers on-site.
WAFLA executive director Dan Fazio said the vaccination mandate won't interrupt the flow of seasonal foreign farmworkers to Washington.
WAFLA, who helps farms obtain H-2A workers, is working on getting workers vaccinated in Mexico next year before crossing the border, he said.
"This (mandate) will have little or no impact because we're already telling people Washington is a required vaccination state," Fazio said.
Marsh said he expects farmers nationwide to make vaccination a condition when requesting foreign workers.
The Labor Department planned to publish the rule Friday in the Federal Register. The rule takes effective immediately, but workers won't have to be fully vaccinated or tested weekly for 60 days.
If employers keep unvaccinated workers, they will not be responsible for paying for weekly COVID tests or paying for face masks. The masks could be homemade, as long as they cover the mouth and nose and are tightly woven enough to keep light from shining through.
Employers will not have the option of other controls — such as social distancing, barriers, ventilation and sanitation — to comply with the rule.
Employers must provide up to four hours paid time for workers to get vaccinated.
Workers will be obligated to immediately report positive COVID tests or diagnoses to employers. Employers will have to collect proof of vaccination from workers and determine who's vaccinated and who's not vaccinated within 30 days from Friday.
Unvaccinated workers will have to start wearing masks then, though weekly tests won't begin until a month later.
Remote workers, those who rarely or never have contact with co-workers, will be exempt from the vaccination mandate or weekly tests. Remote workers, however, will count toward the 100-employee threshold.
The rule will be in place for six months, but could be extended. The Labor Department said workplaces were fertile ground for the transmission of COVID and development of new variants.