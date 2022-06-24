The prohibition against selling raw butter across state lines doesn’t violate national food laws, according to a federal appeals court that’s rejected a lawsuit challenging the regulation.
A California dairy farmer claimed the ban exceeds the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authority, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has now dismissed that allegation as “meritless.”
Mark McAfee, an organic dairy producer in Fresno, Calif., argued that FDA’s regulation is inconsistent with the definition of “butter” under federal law.
Congress decided which ingredients are permitted in butter but has not required it to be made from pasteurized milk, according to a lawsuit filed by McAfee and the Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund.
By requiring pasteurization for interstate butter sales, the FDA has impermissibly changed this “standard of identity” for butter and overstepped its legal jurisdiction, the plaintiffs claimed.
However, the federal appeals court has now determined that FDA’s pasteurization requirement does not violate the Butter Standards Act or the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
“McAfee may be correct that unpasteurized butter has a distinct taste, texture, and other qualities, but Congress did not speak to those qualities as part of butter’s statutory standard of identity,” the appellate court said, uphold an earlier decision that sided with FDA.
Standards of identity were imposed to ensure that consumers know what to expect when buying food products, protecting them from unscrupulous mislabeling.
The pasteurization rule doesn’t modify the definition of butter, “either formally or functionally,” the appellate court said. The agency prohibits interstate sales of raw butter due to food safety considerations, even as it acknowledges the product is still butter.
“Those public health requirements do not alter a food’s definition or standard of identity,” the ruling said.
The FDA has the separate and distinct authority to protect public health, which doesn’t conflict with butter’s food identity standard, the appellate court said. The definition of butter set by Congress does not preclude pasteurization.
“Even though raw cream butter may accurately be labeled ‘butter’ at a local farmers’ market, the FDA has deemed it too dangerous to be sold interstate,” the ruling said.
Raw butter advocates argue that that butter’s natural flavor and nutritional benefits are diminished when milk or cream is heated during pastuerization.
The product can legally be sold within the boundaries of 11 states, though it may still be subject to restrictions.
Bacteria don’t grow well in butter for several reasons and it’s a low-risk food product that’s over-regulated by FDA based on outdated research, according to the plaintiffs.
If the FDA’s public health authority has no limits, the agency can also ban interstate sales of popular foods such as oysters and sushi, they claimed.
The FDA has maintained that pasteurization is “scientifically justified to prevent the spread of communicable diseases,” since raw cream may contain pathogens that cannot be eliminated by other steps in butter manufacturing.
The agency has considered McAfee’s request to lift the interstate sales ban and rejected his “contrary scientific evidence as unconvincing.”
Butter has been subject to the pasteurization requirement for decades, so the lack of food-borne illnesses associated with it isn’t relevant to the safety of the raw product, the FDA said.
Raw butter has specifically been implicated in disease outbreaks and was likely implicated in others before pasteurization became widespread, the agency said.