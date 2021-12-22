Global milk production in the Big 7 exporting regions is expected to decline by 0.3% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2021, marking the first year-over-year decrease since 2019.
As a result, milk prices are at levels not seen since 2014, Rabobank analysts said in the latest “Dairy Quarterly” report.
Weather-related issues in Oceania and margin erosion in Europe and the U.S. stymied growth, resulting in a year-over-year deficit that was too deep for favorable production in South America to offset, they reported.
“Farmgate milk prices have followed commodity prices higher worldwide, with more potential upside in some regions,” they said.
But rising input costs, lack of labor, unfavorable weather and questionable feed quality will limit the production response.
Year-over-year gains in milk production in the first half of 2022 are forecast at less than 0.4%. A modest recovery to a 1% gain in the second half of the year is expected but will require favorable weather and a tempering of feed costs.
“High feed prices and general input cost inflation are common themes across the major milk-producing regions. The ability to withstand the rising cost pressures is highly dependent on the milk price,” the analysts said.
Milk prices in most regions are adequate to offset higher costs but not high enough to facilitate expansion, and dairy exports have slowed due to logistic disruptions, rising transportation costs and elevated commodity prices.
Global dairy exports on a volume basis increased 6% year over year in the first half of 2021 but slowed to a 2% gain in the third quarter.
Rabobank expects global exports to decline year over year in the fourth quarter and throughout 2022, a duration not previously experienced, the report said.
Exceptional demand for milk powder in China set the stage for powder prices to rise to levels not seen since 2014. But China’s overall dairy import demand is expected to trend sharply lower in the fourth quarter due to ample domestic stocks.
“A slowdown in import demand in China is expected and is needed to cool prices in the face of limited supply-side increases,” the analysts said.
Inflation and COVID-19 variants are also on the radar in global dairy markets.
“Despite rising inflationary pressures, consumers have yet to face sticker shock for dairy products in most countries, supporting demand,” the analysts said.
But that won’t be the case in 2022, as higher commodity prices in the last half of 2021 are passed through to consumers.
“Eventually, as consumers face price hikes, demand will be negatively impacted, particularly in emerging economies,” the analysts said.
On the pandemic front, concerns are rising that the new Omicron variant will result in travel restrictions and other constraints that hamper global economic recovery.
“The timing of COVID-variant outbreaks and vaccine availability differs significantly by region...,” the analysts said.
While consumers and supply chains have adapted well to lockdowns in the U.S. and the European Union, port disruptions and school and workplace closures continue to hamper a full global economic recovery. And low vaccination rates in some emerging economies pose ongoing risks to food markets, they said.