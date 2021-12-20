Global contraction in milk production and strong demand bode well for milk prices, but feed prices and other input costs will take a bite out of profits in 2022.
From a global perspective, the big takeaway is the U.S. has a competitive advantage in what it costs to produce different dairy products, said Dustin Winston, commodity finance analyst for StoneX Financial.
“This is really beneficial because it means we could potentially gain some market share,” he said, during the University of Idaho’s Ag Outlook virtual seminar.
A big part of U.S. dairy products’ significant price advantage in the global market is due to a contracting global milk supply, he said.
High feed costs that haven’t backed down and weather are keeping milk production down in the European Union, where a significant pullback is expected through the first quarter of 2021, he said.
New Zealand and Australia have started the season, which began in July, very poorly in terms of milk production. Production in Argentina has been very strong, but it’s exports shave been severely impacted due primarily to logistics, he said.
Limited supplies bring on a bidding war, and prices will likely come up over the next six months and stay strong through June, he said.
“We’ll likely see import volumes dip a little bit here,” but demand is strong, he said.
In the U.S., input costs are a big issue. For average farms with 500 to 1,000 cows, the increase in input costs is about $3.30 per hundredweight of milk, he said.
“Now a large factor of that is feed, and we know that feed costs have been extremely high,” he said
But labor and other costs are also having a significant impact on the balance sheet for producers, he said.
“Lately, we’ve been saying $18 milk isn’t what it used to be,” he said.
The cost of milk production is rising and will likely rise again next year, he said.
“The higher price of milk that’s being sold might not be as favorable as five or 10 years ago, but it’s definitely going to help alleviate some of that margin pressure,” he said.
It’s not the greatest outlook, but there are a lot of bullish factors, especially if input costs get a little cheaper. Gross margin over feed cost is looking fairly favorable, basis has been strong and, hopefully, feed costs will continue to be affordable, he said.
The U.S. dairy herd has been contracting since its peak in May, and he thinks that will continue for some time Cull cattle prices are a lot higher than the historical average. So there’s value in culling, considering feed costs for a cow that might not be producing a high yield, he said.
U.S. cow numbers will probably be down 0.5% to 1.1% year over year midway through 2022, he said.
“I don’t see any way to take this other than bullish,” he said.
Idaho’s farmgate milk price has been rising, and StoneX is forecasting between $19 and $21 per hundredweight in the coming months.
“We don’t expect any reason why prices, especially for the first half of 2022, shouldn’t stay near these levels at least. They should be pretty strong, and I think we’re pretty solid in that expectation,” he said.