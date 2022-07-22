The combination of steep inflation and increasing interest rates heightens the risk of an economic recession, a dairy market analyst says.
“The central banks have noticed that inflation has got out of hand. It’s their job to do something about it, but they have a very limited toolbox and the tools are pretty blunt,” said Nate Donnay, director of dairy market insight for StoneX Group.
They’re going to raise interest rates to slow investment and consumption. That will cause people to buy fewer goods, lessening demand and slowing price increases, he said during the latest “DairyLivestream” webinar.
Historically, the banks have had a hard time bringing down inflation from the 7-9% levels without pushing the economy into recession, he said.
“You look at it from a historical perspective and it seems likely that we slip into recession at some point here,” he said.
Typically the start of a recession is marked by two consecutive quarters of declining real Gross Domestic Product. GDP was down 1.6% in the first quarter, and the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank estimates it was down by the same percentage in the second quarter, he said.
“So it’s very possible … we already had two quarters of declining real GDP,” he said.
Even if it’s not a recession, central banks globally are intentionally trying to slow their economies to slow inflation, he said.
“So even if we don’t tip into recession, we are looking at slower economic growth, which is typically not great for demand,” he said.
“So we’re likely looking at a slowdown in dairy demand driven by a slower economy, and if not by a slower economy than by less purchasing power as inflation is running above wage growth,” he said.
Commodity markets have already adjusted to the slowdown over the last four weeks. Crude oil has dropped from $120 a barrel to $100. Corn has dropped from $7.50 a bushel to less than $6, and cheese has dropped from $2.20 a pound to $2, he said.
“So we’ve already seen some downward movement in prices,” he said.
Historically, commodity prices haven’t always seen downward pressure during the first half of recessions, he said.
“I think it takes some time for the weaker economic conditions to impact wages and for consumers to change their purchasing behavior. It’s really in the second half of recessions that we tend to see the big downward pressure on commodity prices,” he said.
Determining the impact of current conditions would depend on when the recession started. If it started in April, it probably suggests commodity prices could take a dive in September-October, he said.
“But maybe we haven’t slipped into recession yet,” he said.
The other factor for the dairy market is that expansion of the U.S. herd has been relatively small and milk production in Europe is still down. In previous recession in 2008-2009 and 2001, milk production at the start of the recessions was growing, he said.
This time around, the supply situation is weaker than at the start of those previous recessions, he said.
“So while we may see some negative impacts on demand, maybe the impact on prices will be less than we’ve seen in previous recessions,” he said.
