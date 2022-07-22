Dairy

The likelihood of an economic recession is increasing, a dairy analyst says.

The combination of steep inflation and increasing interest rates heightens the risk of an economic recession, a dairy market analyst says.

“The central banks have noticed that inflation has got out of hand. It’s their job to do something about it, but they have a very limited toolbox and the tools are pretty blunt,” said Nate Donnay, director of dairy market insight for StoneX Group.

