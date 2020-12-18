The COVID-19 pandemic whipsawed dairy markets in 2020, with foodservice shutdowns tanking demand and government stimulus propelling cheese prices and spurring milk production.
“You can’t talk about 2020 unless you talk about volatility,” said James Carr, director of Dairy West for StoneX Financial.
The volatility was driven by a collapse in foodservice sales, which dropped by more than 50% in March and April. Retail sales were up 30% but nowhere near making up for the losses in foodservice, and the block cheese price dropped to $1 a pound, he said during the University of Idaho’s virtual Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar.
Then the government food box program was announced, restaurants started to reopen, stimulus checks went out to farmers and consumers and the dairy market recovered significantly and quickly — with prices blowing by normal pricing to all time highs, he said.
The question ahead is what’s going to replace government purchases. If that doesn’t get replaced, dairy prices will move significantly lower. Netting out government purchases, dairy demand has been flat to lower, he said.
“Without government purchases, we don’t think the U.S. can support the current milk production and prices and we expect margins will move lower,” he said.
Producer margins in 2020 were both below $9 per hundredweight of milk — which correlates with herd contraction — and above $11.50, which signals expansion, he said.
“We do believe that we’ll see a significant drop in margins moving into the first quarter, which should also slow down or at least pause that growth,” he said.
But a lot can happen, including another stimulus package, he said.
“We don’t know at this point, but our expectation is we’re going to see more (foodservice) shutdowns, which is going to push prices lower, which is going to reduce margins, which will eventually reduce production and probably help prices going into the third and fourth quarters,” he said.
Feed costs are moving higher, and Idaho’s feed costs will move towards $11 per hundredweight into the middle of 2021. Margins in Idaho in the first part of 2021 will be in the $6 to $7 range, which should contract the herd — depending on base programs, he said.
Prices for Class III milk are in the mid to lower range of the five-year average. Without stimulus, prices are going to be below average in the first quarter and push higher in the second and third quarters, depending on stimulus and milk production, he said.
Class III futures in 2021 and 2022 are around $16, with the market unwilling to take any major directional position, he said.
The Class IV price “has just been an absolute dog,” under $14 most of 2020 and under $12 a lot of that time. Futures prices for 2021 are a little better but not great, recovering to at least break even in the latter half of the year, he said.
Unfortunately, producers and processors connected to Class IV got left in the dust in the food box program, which focused on cheese, he said.