A bill signed into law will provide overtime pay for farmworkers in the coming years.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

SALEM — A Republican state legislator plans to reintroduce amendments to Oregon's farmworker overtime law that would, in part, provide greater flexibility for employers during peak seasons when there is high demand for labor. 

Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, will sponsor the measure, which also calls for establishing a relief fund to help producers shoulder overtime costs. 

