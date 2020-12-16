Next year’s agricultural economy will present several opportunities next year even as COVID-19 continues, economists said during their Idaho Ag Outlook presentations.
Production agriculture’s long-term prospects are good partly because global population and income gains are expected to fuel more demand over the next decade, said Brett Stuart of Global AgriTrends.
He expects 2021 to bring mostly solid U.S. demand for meat and milk, and some ongoing impacts from COVID-19 — the foodservice sector isn’t expected to return to normal soon, and it will take time to reduce unemployment in populous states where economies remain partly shut down.
Beef exports should be strong in 2021, Stuart said.
He said the U.S. next year likely will also sell more beef in China — opened via the phase one trade deal — than drought-ravaged Australia, the biggest U.S. competitor.
“We are going to have a very good year exporting in ’21 because of Australia’s very tight supplies,” Stuart said.
For U.S. producers, the market in China “is going to grow,” he said. “They have learned to love beef.”
Stuart said that in the U.S. the gap between foodservice and retail beef sales isn’t expected to close soon, and demand could weaken depending on economic conditions. So far, “beef demand has been durable, even through COVID.”
Domestic meat-processing backlogs improved substantially since spring, but tight labor is keeping value-added cuts in short supply, he said.
“We are using everybody we can to keep animals moving through,” Stuart said. “It has an impact on prices all the way down the chain.”
An increase in corn prices, possible depending on weather and drought in 2021, he said, would hurt calf prices.
U.S. per-capita dairy consumption on a milk-equivalent, milk-fat basis continues to rise as gains in milk-derived products outstrip fluid declines, Stuart said.
Fluid-milk prices, volatile in 2020, are showing improvement on futures markets into next summer. But “all in all, we are not out of this in the dairy world,” he said.
UI agricultural economist Garth Taylor pointed to indicators that the outlook for agriculture is strong in the state.
“Land prices are up and steady in the state of Idaho,” he said.
“And you can’t buy a tractor,” Taylor said, partly in jest. “You can’t lease a tractor. You can’t buy a used one. You’re on wait lists. Farmers think they are going to do well in the future.”
U.S. commodity prices in the long run reflect exports, “and we almost broke a record in exports this year,” he said. “I don’t expect, unless we get another trade war or a really strong dollar, that our exports are going to collapse in 2021.”
Idaho’s agricultural economy continues to grow over time thanks to its diversity, big dairy and cattle industries, and efficiency gains, Taylor said.
The University of Idaho sponsors the online Ag Outlook sessions.