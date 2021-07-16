Four decades after it first began, the federal Food and Drug Administration has issued its final rule to modernize the standard of identity for yogurt, and the International Dairy Foods Association is not impressed.
The agency’s drawn-out process of rulemaking and scant consultation with industry has resulted in a rule that doesn’t reflect current manufacturing practices or consumer preferences, the IDFA said. The association has filed a formal objection.
FDA has consulted very little with yogurt makers and has largely ignored IDFA’s comments and suggested revisions, said Joseph Scimeca, the association's senior vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs.
“The result is a yogurt standard that is woefully behind the times and doesn’t match the reality of today’s food processing environment or the expectations of consumers,” he said.
IDFA is pleased the agency finally put out a final rule but has some serious concerns, said Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the association.
Updates to the final rule have been pending since 1982 when, in response to objections, FDA stayed several major provisions of its 1981 final rule that first established standards for yogurt.
Dairy food makers began petitioning FDA to update the standard in 2000.
Finalizing the rule has been a priority for FDA, and IDFA has submitted comments and offered revisions and technical assistance. It has also continued to request updates on the status of the final rule and has stressed the importance of modernizing and finalizing the standard in a timely manner.
“The FDA is broken. The process needs to be more transparent and more timely. Four decades is just too long,” Dykes said.
The rule is out, but unfortunately it reflects comments that are 12 years old — when FDA proposed a rule but never finalized it — and doesn’t reflect current industry practices, he said.
“Science and technology and consumer preferences have changed significantly in 40 years,” Dykes said.
The industry could have shared how things have changed with FDA, but 40 years of non-transparency on the part of the agency doesn’t lend itself to such discussions, he said.
One concern is a requirement that yogurt must reach a pH of 4.6 before fruit is added. But that’s not how the industry has been making cup-set yogurt. Ingredients are put in the cup together and fermented in the cup, rather than fermented in a vat, he said.
“It's almost as though they (FDA) didn’t understand what cup-set yogurt was,” he said.
That style of yogurt is 20% to 30% of the products made by IDFA members, and the new requirement could prevent the industry from making cup-set yogurt, he said.
The cup-set process was adopted by the National Conference of Interstate Milk Shippers and included in FDA’s 2007 Pasteurized Milk Ordinance. FDA clarified it was explicitly allowed in the 2019 Pasteurized Milk Order.
Other objections deal with provisions prohibiting the addition of pasteurized cream after culturing, required levels of Vitamin D and milkfat in yogurt and labeling related to sweeteners.
IDFA has asked for a hearing on each of the provisions.