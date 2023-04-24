SM Pacific Foods almond beverage

Rows of alternative plant-based milk substitutes at a New Seasons Market in Portland, Ore.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Citing consumer confusion and public health concerns, American Farm Bureau Federation is urging the Food and Drug Administration to require manufacturers of plant-based milk alternatives to adhere to current labeling laws and regulations.

In comments to FDA on its recent draft guidance on the labeling of milk alternatives, Farm Bureau said it is imperative FDA ensure consumers have accurate information about the food products they consume.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you