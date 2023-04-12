Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame inductees

The newest inductees to the Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame were honored at the organization's 62nd annual banquet Tuesday evening at the Stone House in Twin Falls. From left are LaRay and Janet Easterday, Gerald and Celia Marchant, Bill Barton, Steve and Abby Whitesides and John and Barb Brubaker.

 Carol Ryan Dumas/Capital Press

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame honored its newest inductees during the organization’s 62nd annual banquet Tuesday at the Stone House in Old Town Twin Falls.

This year’s inductees are: former Idaho State Veterinarian Bill Barton; dairy producers John and Barb Brubaker of Buhl; cattle producers LaRay and Janet Easterday of Buhl; cattle producers Gerald and Celia Marchant of Oakley; and dairy producers Steve and Abby Whitesides of Rupert.

