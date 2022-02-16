Despite a 4% decline in volume in December compared to a year earlier, 2021 was the best year ever for U.S. dairy exports — up 10% in volume and 18% in value from 2020.
A rebound in exports to Mexico and a sharp increase in whey and milk powder to China led widespread gains and new records, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Total U.S. dairy export volume reached 2.3 million metric tons of milk solids equivalent to break the record volume of 2020, and total export value surpassed the highs of 2014 to reach $7.75 billion.
Cheese volumes also beat the 2014 record with a final total of 404,675 metric tons. Nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder beat the volume record set in 2020 to reach nearly 900,00 metric tons, and whey exports reached a new high of 613,943 metric tons.
Dairy exports set multiple other market and product records as well.
“Indeed, by all metrics, 2021 was a tremendous success for U.S. dairy exports,” William Loux, USDEC director of global trade analysis, said in a year-end report.
U.S. dairy exporters managed to find success despite substantial headwinds from logistics, he said.
“Lack of trucking availability, shortages of equipment and containers, carrier companies ignoring export orders for blank loads and, most recently, declining productivity at ports have all taken their toll on U.S. exports — even though U.S. exports have clearly been positive,” he said.
Slower delivery times, higher shipping costs, unexpected fees and reputational damage all hurt U.S. exporters in key markets overseas and continue to limit the ability of U.S. dairy exports to reach their full potential, he said.
“As we look to 2022, we expect many of these headwinds to remain even as USDEC staff and policymakers look to find ways of easing the burden,” he said.
In addition, slower-than-average U.S. milk production could limit product availability for export in the short term — even if overseas demand for U.S. dairy is plentiful, he said.
For 2022, slower growth in milk production combined with the usual expansion of domestic consumption, as well as port congestion adding costs to exporting, will make double-digit export growth challenging, he said.
But USDEC remains bullish about the U.S. having a clear opportunity to be the growing dairy supplier to the world.
“U.S. milk production growth should return to above 1% by the second half of 2022. And in the longer term, underlying supply-demand fundamentals, a supportive investment and policy environment and U.S. dairy’s commitment to international customers all signal long-term export growth potential,” he said.
But short-term tightness in the market is likely to create headwinds to substantial growth in the near term, he said.
“To be 100% clear, there remain plenty of opportunities for growth in U.S. dairy exports. Demand is expanding around the world, and competitors are struggling to keep up,” he said.
But unlike the past two years where volumes were boosted by recovery in several key markets, 2022 growth will need to be built exclusively by new business, he said