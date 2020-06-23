A $10 million grant from the USDA will help University of Idaho researchers develop a way to turn cow manure into revenue.
About 90% of a dairy farmer's income typically comes from milk, said Mark McGuire, associate dean of the university's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and director of the Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station.
But cow manure has many nutrients that could be used in fertilizers and soil amendments, he said.
The funding comes from USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture's Agriculture and Food Initiative's Sustainable Agricultural Systems program. It is one of nine projects from eight universities receiving total of $90 million.
The researchers will test and develop technology and processes to help dairies, dairy processors and other food processing companies make an alternative fertilizer. They will extract nutrients from dairy waste and estimate their value as crop nutrients or soil amendments.
The researchers will also look for possible problems in adopting the new products, McGuire said.
Dairies might adopt the technology, team up with other dairies or new businesses might partner with the dairies to generate the products, similar to methane digester businesses, he said.
"It would hopefully be very low input as far as labor, technology," he said.
In 25 years, Idaho grew from the 11th or 12th largest milk-producing state to third, with most cows in the Magic Valley, said Michael Parrella, CALS dean.
"They produce a product, you could either consider it waste or you consider it nutrients," he said. "From an environmental impact perspective, the focus seems to be more on waste management, how you deal with this product, when in fact there's value there — it's actually fertilizer."
The research project turns a product that many dairy farmers worry about managing into a potentially valuable product, Parrella said.
The five-year project will be undertaken by UI's Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, slated to open in 2023. Research will be conducted at the research dairy site in Rupert, Idaho, currently in the design phase, and other locations, McGuire said. Researchers already ran soil samples to get a baseline reading of soil health.
UI's study could "transform" the entire U.S. dairy industry, Parrella said.
It also drives home the links between dairy and other commodities. Forage crops, alfalfa and hay feed the cows, and the resulting nutrients benefit crops such as sugar beets, potatoes, beans and malt barley, he said.
"It actually reinforces the sustainability of the whole system," Parrella said. "This almost brings it to full circle."
Farmers today use fertilizer guides from the 1970s. McGuire said the study will result in updated information about crop nutrient requirements.
Dairy is the top agricultural industry in Idaho, producing more than 13 billion pounds of milk valued at more than $2.2 billion each year.
"To give (dairy) an alternative income stream would be very important," McGuire said, pointing to low milk prices in recent years.
The project includes 21 faculty researchers, four post-doctoral students, 23 graduate students and 37 undergraduate students. One researcher will emphasize water quality and cleanup as part of the study, Parrella said.
The study will include work from the university's soil and water systems, plant sciences, agricultural economics and rural sociology, engineering, animal and veterinary science and extension departments.
Parrella said the grant establishes that UI is competitive nationally.
"We do expect it to be one of many large grants to come through once CAFE gets up and running," he said.