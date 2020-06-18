The global outlook for dairy markets isn’t nearly as dire as it was at the height of the COVID-19 crisis. And while markets have rallied, it might be best to wait until the dust settles to assess their true strength, Rabobank analysts said in their latest quarterly report.
“We’re more optimistic about the market than we were” when everything shut down, Ben Laine, Rabobank analyst, told Capital Press.
But the industry is not out of the woods yet, he said.
“Volatility has got two parts to it — it’s got the valleys, and it’s got the peaks,” he said.
First markets crashed, then cheese prices went to record highs. But that doesn’t mean markets are back where they should be; it could just be a peak, he said.
That said, there are a lot of positive factors right now. Foodservice is starting to come back and pipelines are filling. Stronger retail demand is more sustainable than what might have been expected, and people are returning to foodservice outlets, he said.
But there are limitations to getting back to normal due to foodservice restrictions and cautious consumers.
“It’s going to take some time. But we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
Just when markets will get back to normal is hard to say. There’s a lot of uncertainty, he said.
“A lot is going to depend on how the economy looks and how consumers feel about the economy, he said.
“Technically we’re entering a recession, and it’s hard to know what that will look like. It’s just adding to the volatility,” he said.
There’s also the risk of an increase in coronavirus infections or a second wave. If there’s not a second wave, consumption should get back to at least approaching more normal levels moving into 2021, he said.
But consumers have adapted well and even if the balance between foodservice and retail isn’t normal, demand is not that far off due to sustained retail purchases, he said.
People have gotten back to the comfort of basic dairy products and also treating themselves with premium dairy products while stuck at home, he said.
“I think that will be sustained for some time,” he said.
Government purchases have also helped, playing a major part in the rally the market is seeing now, he said.
Going forward, those purchases are the wildcard. But it is an election year, and there’s a potential to see more generous aid at a magnitude not seen in a while, he said.
Government purchases and direct payments to farmers have also helped bridge the gap for dairy farmers. Rabobank is expecting U.S. milk production to stay positive year over year for the remainder of 2020, with modest growth less than 1%, he said.
Projected milk prices are certainly not as bad as had been anticipated. But he thinks the scare when things collapsed probably had some producers thinking they didn’t have enough risk protection. That presents the potential for more interest in risk-management programs, he said.
It served as a reminder that something major and unforeseen can happen, and that’s what risk-management is — protecting against things no one sees coming, he said.