USDA’s latest count of cattle on feed in large feedlots came as no surprise to the industry. Just shy of 12 million head, the Jan. 1 inventory is up 2.3% from a year earlier.
Placements into feedlots during December increased 3.5% from a year earlier, and marketings of fed cattle out of feedlots were up 5.3% on one additional business day compared to December 2018.
The numbers were well anticipated, with pre-report estimates rarely coming this close, Derrell Peel, a livestock marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University, told Capital Press.
“We do have a large number of cattle,” he said.
The Jan. 1 inventory is the largest January number since 2008, and the 12-month rolling average is at a record level, he said.
“It has never been as big as it is now since the mid-'90s,” he said.
The large inventory is a result of herd expansion. The beef herd bottomed out in 2014 and has been expanding ever since. But it’s either at its peak now or near the peak, he said.
“We’ve been working our way up to this and have actually done pretty well. Demand has increased to match the increase in supply,” he said.
There are large supplies of cattle, but they’re kind of at their peak and kind of stable, he said, adding that as long as demand is good, the industry will continue to do well.
“We should see higher cattle prices because supplies will stop growing,” he said.
Beef demand will probably be a little higher in 2020 both domestically and internationally, and beef production will likely be up only 0.5% year over year, he said.
The outlook suggests a good opportunity for higher cattle prices, he said. That includes prices for cow-calf operators.
He’s expecting the 2019 calf crop to come in at about the same level as the 2018 calf crop.
Calf prices took an unexpected downward turn in the second half of 2019. He’s expecting they’ll be up 8% to 10% year over year in the second half of this year and average 3% to 4% higher for all of 2020.
Looking closer at the cattle on feed report, inventories were up year over year in seven of the 12 states reporting, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Inventories shifted from the Midwest to the Southern Plains and mountain states, Peel said.
“My best guess is it’s the result of challenges in weather conditions,” he said.
The western Corn Belt saw month after month of wet, sloppy weather conditions in 2019. But it’s a temporary thing and will correct over time, he said.
But the report did show a pronounced regional difference when comparing inventories in Nebraska and Texas, he said.
It’s been common the past few years for those inventories to be about the same. But Nebraska’s inventory was 500,000 head lower than the inventory in Texas, he said.
Cattle numbers on Jan. 1 were down 4% year over year in Nebraska and up 8% in Texas, according to USDA.