R-CALF USA is taking its fight to get mandatory country-of-origin labeling on beef and other products to consumers, who are seeing slim supplies in grocery stores.
The online petition states the president and Congress should immediately pass MCOOL for beef, pork and dairy products to strengthen national food security and help stimulate the economy in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
It has gained 250,000 signatures in seven days.
Bill Bullard, R-CALF's CEO, said the organization hasn’t yet determined how many of the signatures might be from cattle producers. But he’s betting a lot of the signatures are from consumers.
“That was our goal,” he said.
Consumers have been seeing empty shelves in grocery stores, which has caused them to focus on the food supply and wondering where it comes from, he said.
At the same time, meatpackers are bringing in foreign cattle and U.S. ranchers are being denied access to markets due to processing plant slowdowns and shutdowns, he said.
“They cannot get a bid,” he said.
USDA reported meatpackers sourced more than 12,000 head of cattle from Canada over the last two weeks, he said.
“This is unconscionable," he said, adding some R-CALF members haven’t been able to sell their cattle for the past five weeks.
Bringing in foreign cattle “has displaced U.S. producers from our own domestic market,” he said.
If MCOOL were in place today, consumers could immediately correct the situation by choosing to buy beef that is exclusively born, raised and harvested in the U.S., he said.
It would also help them avoid imported beef produced in foreign countries with ongoing disease problems, such as Brazil and Namibia, Africa — both known to harbor foot-and-mouth disease, he said.
MCOOL would put the choice in consumers’ hands of where they want their beef to be born, raised and harvested, he said.
R-CALF helped pass the original COOL law in 2002. It was repealed for beef and pork in 2015, but remains a requirement for several other food products. R-CALF has tirelessly tried to get it reinstated.
The goal now is to get half a million signatures on the petition to support legislation when it’s introduced, he said.
R-CALF has been working with legislators and others campaigning for office who support the labeling, he said.
“We’re seeing a resurgence of interest in restoring mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef,” he said.
The petition can be found at www.DemandUSABeef.com .
R-CALF has also launched a crowd funding effort to raise $50,000 to bolster promotion and lobbying efforts to secure passage of MCOOL. People can donate at https://fundly.com/demand-usa-beef .