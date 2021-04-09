The McGregor Co. is sending a letter to Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson opposing his $33.5 billion plan to remove four dams on the Lower Snake River in the name of salmon recovery.
The company sells fertilizer, agri-chemicals and ag equipment. It has retail offices in more than 35 communities throughout the region.
Simpson has not proposed legislation. His plan has drawn opposition from agricultural stakeholders, power companies and legislators.
"I think we need to take it seriously," Alex McGregor, chairman of the company, told the Capital Press, referring to Simpson's plan. "Rather than a so-called solution that threatens farm families, rural communities and larger communities, we can find ways to continue to make improvements in stewardship."
The letter has been co-signed by 158 other people, representing 30 towns in Washington, 11 towns in Idaho and two in Oregon.
The letter corrects Simpson's previous statements that downriver barge shipments have declined or that barging can be replaced with cheaper alternatives.
"Your proposal heads us in the wrong direction on efficiency and air emissions, so much a factor in the dire predictions about climate and warming oceans," the letter states.
The river system is "crucial" for moving grain downriver and shipments upriver, including crop nutrients, McGregor said. Removing the dams could cause delivery delays that risk yield, he said.
"It's vital that we find ways to work together to make progress in caring for our iconic salmon, while also being sure to protect a very efficient set of dams that offer us some substantial advantages (in) agriculture," McGregor said.